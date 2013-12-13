MEDIA-Indian online grocer BigBasket in talks to raise $150 mln for expansion - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Dec 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/03/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.96/98 8.750/8.640 0.25 05/06/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.00/04 8.890/8.810 0.48 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.83/93 8.953/8.832 0.89 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.23/35 8.437/8.378 2.33 08.07 pct GOI 2017 3Y 98.70/90 8.555/8.479 3.09 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 96.50/75 8.816/8.744 4.33 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 92.75/80 8.987/8.975 5.47 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.50/75 9.169/9.113 6.09 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 94.87/91 9.129/9.121 6.99 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 97.25/50 9.286/9.240 7.90 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 86.90/94 9.273/9.266 9.44 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 99.50/53 8.905/8.901 9.95 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 99.00/25 9.296/9.258 10.92 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 91.69/78 9.377/9.364 11.78 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 91.60/70 9.360/9.346 13.17 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 91.73/82 9.358/9.345 13.77 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 99.08/40 9.306/9.268 16.80 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 90.30/50 9.433/9.408 18.64 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 89.83/18 9.427/9.386 22.48 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 88.83/05 9.431/9.406 29.05 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,255.51 per ounce at 0334 GMT, while U.S. gold f
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy