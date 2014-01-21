Jan 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/04/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.03/05 8.610/8.530 0.24 17/07/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.02/05 8.600/8.520 0.49 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.24/26 8.561/8.534 0.78 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.50/88 8.334/8.142 2.23 08.07 pct GOI 2017 3Y 99.20/55 8.378/8.242 2.98 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.50/70 8.542/8.484 4.22 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 94.60/64 8.553/8.543 5.37 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 97.58/70 8.717/8.691 5.99 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 97.10/15 8.686/8.676 6.89 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 99.43/80 8.889/8.822 7.80 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 89.30/37 8.867/8.855 9.33 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 101.79/81 8.554/8.551 9.84 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 101.50/88 8.927/8.873 10.81 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 94.81/96 8.922/8.900 11.68 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 94.73/80 8.930/8.921 13.07 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 95.07/10 8.908/8.904 13.67 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 102.24/34 8.936/8.925 16.69 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 94.32/61 8.953/8.919 18.53 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 94.00/50 8.953/8.899 22.38 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 93.13/63 8.968/8.917 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)