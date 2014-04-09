Apr 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/07/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.00/02 8.890/8.800 0.23 25/09/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.05/09 8.930/8.840 0.46 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.22/38 8.778/8.630 1.18 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 97.90/23 8.754/8.569 2.01 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.00/18 8.787/8.721 3.23 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 96.45/65 8.903/8.842 4.01 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 92.75/77 9.070/9.065 5.15 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.10/35 9.302/9.243 5.77 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 94.35/38 9.271/9.265 6.67 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 94.95/03 9.247/9.233 8.10 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 86.60/69 9.377/9.361 9.11 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 98.31/33 9.094/9.091 9.63 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 98.65/08 9.351/9.286 10.60 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 91.50/89 9.428/9.368 11.46 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 91.30/40 9.419/9.405 12.85 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 91.54/58 9.400/9.394 13.45 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 98.92/20 9.329/9.295 16.48 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 90.65/10 9.397/9.341 18.31 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 90.05/45 9.404/9.357 22.16 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 89.08/50 9.403/9.357 28.73 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)