Apr 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/07/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.94/96 8.830/8.760 0.25 09/10/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.00/04 8.900/8.810 0.48 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.48/50 8.575/8.556 1.16 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.05/25 8.684/8.570 1.99 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.35/45 8.664/8.627 3.21 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 96.70/85 8.832/8.785 3.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 93.30/34 8.937/8.926 5.13 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.65/80 9.177/9.142 5.75 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 95.00/05 9.138/9.127 6.65 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 95.39/45 9.169/9.158 8.08 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 87.15/20 9.283/9.274 9.09 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 99.05/10 8.977/8.969 9.61 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 98.88/13 9.317/9.279 10.58 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 92.15/48 9.330/9.280 11.44 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 91.91/99 9.332/9.321 12.83 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 92.20/30 9.308/9.294 13.43 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 99.28/53 9.285/9.255 16.45 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 91.26/60 9.322/9.280 18.29 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 90.69/94 9.330/9.301 22.14 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 89.80/25 9.324/9.274 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)