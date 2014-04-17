Apr 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/07/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.94/96 8.830/8.750 0.25 09/10/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.00/04 8.900/8.810 0.48 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.45/55 8.603/8.509 1.16 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.03/35 8.695/8.513 1.99 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.40/45 8.646/8.627 3.21 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.00/38 8.739/8.622 3.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 93.71/76 8.831/8.818 5.13 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 96.00/38 9.095/9.007 5.75 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 95.49/52 9.035/9.028 6.65 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 96.05/08 9.049/9.043 8.08 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 87.61/73 9.200/9.179 9.09 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 99.84/86 8.853/8.850 9.61 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 99.63/00 9.204/9.148 10.58 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 92.95/11 9.209/9.185 11.44 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 92.85/87 9.198/9.196 12.83 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 93.09/15 9.185/9.176 13.43 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 100.13/34 9.183/9.158 16.45 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 92.10/38 9.219/9.185 18.29 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 91.48/93 9.239/9.187 22.14 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 90.75/25 9.220/9.166 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)