May 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/08/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.91/93 8.870/8.780 0.25 24/10/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.98/01 8.900/8.830 0.48 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.45/51 8.654/8.596 1.12 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.15/30 8.643/8.556 1.94 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.35/58 8.671/8.586 3.17 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.05/30 8.729/8.651 3.94 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 93.85/90 8.806/8.793 5.09 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 94.90/97 8.917/8.901 6.00 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.04/05 8.924/8.922 6.61 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 96.77/81 8.921/8.914 8.03 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 88.37/49 9.071/9.050 9.05 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 100.09/11 8.814/8.811 9.56 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 100.20/70 9.119/9.045 10.53 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 93.45/75 9.135/9.090 11.39 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 93.45/49 9.115/9.110 12.79 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 93.59/61 9.117/9.114 13.39 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 101.10/19 9.068/9.057 16.41 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 93.08/45 9.102/9.058 18.25 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 92.33/70 9.143/9.101 22.10 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 101.18/43 9.112/9.088 29.64 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)