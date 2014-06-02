Jun 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/08/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.02/03 8.590/8.510 0.24 20/11/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.12/17 8.660/8.560 0.47 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.89/94 8.312/8.260 1.03 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.65/90 8.380/8.231 1.86 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.95/10 8.460/8.403 3.09 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.65/95 8.553/8.459 3.86 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 94.83/85 8.573/8.568 5.00 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.90/95 8.699/8.687 5.92 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 97.07/09 8.718/8.714 6.52 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 98.07/09 8.690/8.686 7.95 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 89.88/95 8.816/8.804 8.97 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 101.07/08 8.662/8.660 9.48 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 102.40/90 8.793/8.720 10.45 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 95.60/70 8.820/8.805 11.31 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 95.67/70 8.811/8.806 12.70 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 95.89/91 8.808/8.805 13.30 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 104.00/10 8.733/8.722 16.33 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 95.88/95 8.776/8.767 18.17 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 95.65/80 8.780/8.764 22.01 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 104.73/85 8.778/8.767 29.56 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)