Jun 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/09/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.02/04 8.480/8.410 0.24 04/12/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.00/04 8.540/8.460 0.49 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.02/28 8.195/7.921 1.02 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.90/00 8.236/8.176 1.85 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.30/45 8.330/8.273 3.08 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 98.35/42 8.336/8.314 3.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 95.73/75 8.344/8.339 4.99 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 96.90/96 8.476/8.462 5.91 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 98.31/35 8.463/8.455 6.51 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 99.11/12 8.505/8.503 7.94 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 91.28/33 8.574/8.566 8.96 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 102.02/04 8.514/8.511 9.47 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 103.40/80 8.647/8.590 10.44 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 96.95/35 8.625/8.568 11.30 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 97.47/55 8.568/8.558 12.69 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 97.81/85 8.556/8.551 13.29 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 105.90/18 8.521/8.491 16.32 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 97.80/99 8.559/8.538 18.16 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 97.75/00 8.559/8.533 22.00 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 107.10/67 8.566/8.515 29.55