Sep 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/12/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.01/02 8.610/8.570 0.24 26/02/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.12/13 8.670/8.640 0.47 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.88/98 8.691/8.552 0.77 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.60/80 8.541/8.403 1.59 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.80/00 8.550/8.469 2.82 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.80/10 8.551/8.451 3.59 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 95.00/03 8.583/8.575 4.74 08.27 pct GOI 2020 6Y 98.53/56 8.594/8.588 5.75 08.79 pct GOI 2021 7Y 100.00/30 8.786/8.729 7.17 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 97.91/00 8.725/8.709 7.68 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 100.95/97 8.675/8.671 9.21 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 99.26/27 8.510/8.508 9.89 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 95.76/90 8.807/8.787 11.04 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 96.50/65 8.809/8.788 11.84 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 96.02/06 8.799/8.793 13.04 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 99.44/46 8.668/8.665 13.73 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 103.84/95 8.749/8.737 16.06 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 96.00/40 8.765/8.719 17.90 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 95.80/00 8.763/8.742 21.75 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 104.97/10 8.754/8.742 29.29