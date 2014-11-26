Nov 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/02/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.14/15 8.230/8.180 0.23 21/05/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.15/20 8.350/8.250 0.49 07.38 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.23/35 8.412/8.247 0.77 07.02 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.23/31 8.131/8.080 1.73 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.77/95 8.164/8.086 2.60 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 98.92/18 8.198/8.108 3.38 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 96.74/78 8.157/8.146 4.52 08.27 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.21/22 8.221/8.219 5.54 08.79 pct GOI 2021 7Y 102.60/73 8.289/8.264 6.95 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 100.39/40 8.278/8.276 7.47 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 103.65/66 8.247/8.246 9.00 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 101.67/68 8.144/8.143 9.67 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 99.45/55 8.275/8.261 10.83 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 100.40/45 8.274/8.267 11.62 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 100.12/16 8.262/8.257 12.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 103.18/19 8.206/8.205 13.52 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 108.13/15 8.268/8.266 15.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 100.62/72 8.251/8.240 17.68 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 100.50/85 8.279/8.245 21.53 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 110.56/70 8.265/8.253 29.08 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)