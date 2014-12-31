Dec 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/03/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.10/11 8.330/8.260 0.24 18/06/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.31/35 8.320/8.220 0.47 07.38 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.40/48 8.290/8.165 0.68 07.02 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.55/75 7.979/7.844 1.63 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 99.60/85 7.964/7.876 3.28 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 97.55/57 7.945/7.940 4.43 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 101.20/28 7.992/7.973 5.44 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.48/51 8.015/8.009 5.94 08.79 pct GOI 2021 7Y 103.92/00 8.032/8.017 6.86 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 101.84/88 8.012/8.005 7.37 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 105.26/30 7.991/7.984 8.90 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 103.60/62 7.857/7.853 9.58 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 101.25/37 8.021/8.005 10.73 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 102.30/40 8.020/8.007 11.53 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 102.18/29 8.001/7.988 12.73 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 105.58/59 7.916/7.915 13.42 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 110.55/62 8.007/8.000 15.75 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 103.23/38 7.974/7.958 17.59 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 103.35/45 8.000/7.990 21.44 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 113.53/77 8.021/8.001 28.98 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)