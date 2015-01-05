Jan 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/04/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.09/10 8.280/8.220 0.24 02/07/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.11/14 8.340/8.280 0.49 07.38 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.38/43 8.341/8.262 0.66 07.02 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.55/60 7.987/7.953 1.62 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 99.50/70 8.000/7.929 3.27 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 97.30/33 8.016/8.008 4.41 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 100.95/97 8.048/8.043 5.43 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.25/30 8.064/8.053 5.93 08.35 pct GOI 2022 7Y 101.51/62 8.071/8.051 7.36 07.16 pct GOI 2023 8Y 94.58/62 8.061/8.054 8.38 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 104.83/88 8.056/8.048 8.89 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 103.36/37 7.892/7.890 9.56 08.33 pct GOI 2026 11Y 102.23/33 8.029/8.016 11.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 12Y 101.86/93 7.904/7.895 11.89 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 101.75/85 8.055/8.042 12.71 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 105.25/27 7.955/7.952 13.41 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 109.80/98 8.086/8.066 15.74 08.24 pct GOI 2033 19Y 102.10/37 8.020/7.993 18.85 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 102.80/00 8.040/8.022 25.49 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 112.62/85 8.094/8.075 28.97 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)