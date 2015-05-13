As Trump woos China’s Xi, Dalai Lama has to wait on the sidelines

BEIJING/NEW DELHI When Donald Trump was elected in November, the Dalai Lama said he was keen to meet the incoming U.S. president, but since then Trump has cozied up to China's leader Xi Jinping, making it less likely the man Beijing deems a separatist will get an invite to the White House anytime soon.