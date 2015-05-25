May 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/08/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.19/20 7.810/7.780 0.24 19/11/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.34/36 7.840/7.800 0.48 07.02 pct GOI 2016 1Y 99.10/14 7.790/7.755 1.23 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 2Y 100.50/52 7.801/7.791 2.11 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 100.12/19 7.777/7.749 2.88 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 98.36/39 7.762/7.753 4.02 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 101.62/64 7.873/7.868 5.04 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.91/96 7.913/7.901 5.54 08.35 pct GOI 2022 7Y 101.98/05 7.973/7.960 6.97 07.16 pct GOI 2023 8Y 95.35/41 7.958/7.947 7.99 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 105.35/39 7.952/7.945 8.50 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 103.43/44 7.865/7.864 9.18 08.33 pct GOI 2026 11Y 102.15/70 8.032/7.958 11.12 08.15 pct GOI 2026 12Y 101.85/89 7.902/7.897 11.50 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 102.32/39 7.978/7.970 12.32 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 105.56/59 7.908/7.904 13.02 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 110.32/40 8.017/8.008 15.35 08.24 pct GOI 2033 19Y 102.60/70 7.968/7.958 18.46 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 103.20/70 8.001/7.956 25.10 08.17 pct GOI 2044 30Y 102.30/33 7.966/7.964 29.52 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)