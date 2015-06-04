BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report
** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively
Jun 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/09/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.15/15 7.650/7.640 0.25 03/12/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.32/35 7.700/7.650 0.50 07.02 pct GOI 2016 1Y 99.15/24 7.761/7.681 1.20 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 2Y 100.32/42 7.894/7.842 2.08 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 99.80/85 7.903/7.884 2.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 97.87/91 7.912/7.900 4.00 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 100.91/92 8.045/8.043 5.01 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.15/28 8.085/8.056 5.52 08.35 pct GOI 2022 7Y 101.29/35 8.102/8.090 6.94 07.16 pct GOI 2023 8Y 94.43/45 8.123/8.120 7.96 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 104.30/35 8.118/8.109 8.48 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 102.47/48 8.011/8.010 9.15 08.33 pct GOI 2026 11Y 101.70/83 8.093/8.075 11.10 08.15 pct GOI 2026 12Y 100.48/50 8.084/8.082 11.47 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 101.00/15 8.147/8.128 12.30 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 104.08/12 8.087/8.082 12.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 108.90/00 8.169/8.158 15.32 08.24 pct GOI 2033 19Y 101.00/25 8.133/8.107 18.43 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 101.65/00 8.144/8.111 25.08 08.17 pct GOI 2044 30Y 100.40/80 8.134/8.098 29.49 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 3 Most Asian currencies crept higher on Wednesday as strong manufacturing activity across the regional economies spurred risk appetite, but dollar losses were contained as investors expect the Federal Reserve could possibly signal a June rate increase later in the day. Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are