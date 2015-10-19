Oct 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/01/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.37/37 7.050/7.040 0.24 07/04/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.80/81 7.100/7.070 0.47 07.02 pct GOI 2016 1Y 99.85/00 7.193/7.003 0.83 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 2Y 100.98/05 7.435/7.391 1.71 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 100.73/76 7.500/7.486 2.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 99.07/08 7.575/7.571 3.62 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 102.38/39 7.647/7.644 4.64 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 101.77/79 7.693/7.688 5.14 08.35 pct GOI 2022 7Y 102.96/02 7.764/7.753 6.57 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 100.44/45 7.604/7.602 8.16 08.40 pct GOI 2024 9Y 104.06/08 7.750/7.747 8.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 10Y 100.98/99 7.573/7.571 9.60 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 102.42/50 7.818/7.807 11.10 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 103.33/40 7.844/7.835 11.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 13Y 106.00/05 7.841/7.835 12.62 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 101.29/30 7.729/7.728 14.42 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 111.05/25 7.924/7.903 14.95 08.24 pct GOI 2033 19Y 103.87/96 7.835/7.826 18.06 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 104.50/88 7.882/7.848 24.70 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 103.53/58 7.821/7.817 29.68 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)