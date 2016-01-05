Jan 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/03/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.38/39 7.080/7.020 0.24 30/06/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.65/67 7.200/7.150 0.49 07.02 pct GOI 2016 1Y 99.85/86 7.255/7.239 0.62 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 2Y 101.01/08 7.342/7.292 1.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 99.10/11 7.581/7.578 3.41 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 102.30/32 7.645/7.640 4.43 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 101.73/75 7.689/7.684 4.93 08.35 pct GOI 2022 6Y 102.50/70 7.840/7.800 6.36 08.08 pct GOI 2022 7Y 101.25/30 7.831/7.821 6.58 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 99.86/87 7.703/7.701 7.94 08.40 pct GOI 2024 9Y 103.39/40 7.847/7.846 8.56 07.72 pct GOI 2025 10Y 99.86/87 7.739/7.738 9.39 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 101.58/64 7.929/7.920 10.89 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 102.25/35 7.978/7.965 11.71 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 98.38/41 7.788/7.784 13.21 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 99.55/56 7.931/7.930 14.21 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 109.23/30 8.112/8.105 14.74 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 97.43/49 7.995/7.989 18.96 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 102.00/20 8.111/8.092 24.49 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 100.54/73 8.081/8.064 29.46 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)