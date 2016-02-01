Special Report: As Modi and his Hindu base rise, so too does yoga tycoon Baba Ramdev

HARIDWAR, India Narendra Modi leaned to whisper in the ear of the man sitting cross-legged and barefoot next to him, the one clad in saffron robes with a long beard and squinty gaze. It was late in the afternoon of March 23, 2014 in New Delhi and the start of national elections was a fortnight away.