Cricket-Warner's stock continues to rise as IPL playoffs loom

MUMBAI, May 15 David Warner has enhanced his leadership qualities with some stellar captain's displays to keep his Sunrisers Hyderabad side on course for a second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph. The Australia vice-captain struggled in the four-test series in India preceding the IPL but has been at his attacking best in the Twenty20 tournament, where he has registered back-to-back 600-plus run seasons.