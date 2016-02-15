GIC’s humbling retreat from UBS makes sense

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - GIC has admitted defeat on its investment in UBS. The Singapore state’s money manager is taking a loss by selling a chunk of shares in the Swiss bank that it helped rescue nearly a decade ago. It’s not the only sovereign investor that was seduced by Western bank stocks during the financial crisis. A bounce in global financial stocks could tempt others, such as peer Temasek, to sift the wheat from the chaff.