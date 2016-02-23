Feb 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/05/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.32/33 7.320/7.300 0.24 11/08/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.74/76 7.290/7.240 0.47 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.19/22 7.301/7.273 1.15 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 100.70/75 7.461/7.436 2.13 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 99.03/07 7.614/7.600 3.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 101.69/70 7.794/7.791 4.29 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 101.05/20 7.848/7.810 4.80 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.35/45 8.008/7.988 6.44 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 94.90/98 8.102/8.086 7.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 98.19/21 7.993/7.989 7.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 98.33/37 7.976/7.969 9.26 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 98.61/62 7.792/7.791 9.88 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 100.01/10 8.146/8.133 10.75 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 101.13/27 8.126/8.107 11.58 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 95.78/82 8.119/8.114 13.08 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 97.82/84 8.142/8.139 14.07 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 107.45/75 8.308/8.274 14.60 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 94.25/50 8.339/8.311 18.82 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 99.00/25 8.395/8.371 24.36 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 97.25/50 8.382/8.358 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)