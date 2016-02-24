(Repeating to change the time to 1220 IST (0650 GMT), not 1215 IST (0645 GMT)) Feb 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/05/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.34/35 7.330/7.290 0.24 11/08/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.75/77 7.290/7.250 0.46 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.17/22 7.319/7.273 1.14 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 100.61/66 7.507/7.482 2.13 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 98.85/89 7.678/7.664 3.28 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 101.42/44 7.868/7.863 4.29 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 100.70/80 7.937/7.911 4.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.00/12 8.078/8.054 6.44 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 94.50/73 8.179/8.134 7.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 97.94/00 8.037/8.027 7.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 98.17/21 8.001/7.995 9.25 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 98.46/48 7.815/7.812 9.88 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 99.70/85 8.190/8.168 10.75 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 101.09/24 8.132/8.111 11.58 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 95.47/50 8.159/8.155 13.07 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 97.45/47 8.188/8.185 14.07 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 107.28/58 8.327/8.293 14.60 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 94.06/10 8.360/8.356 18.82 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 98.85/08 8.410/8.387 24.36 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 97.03/25 8.402/8.382 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)