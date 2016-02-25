Feb 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/05/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.36/37 7.320/7.280 0.23 11/08/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.77/79 7.290/7.260 0.46 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.19/22 7.300/7.273 1.14 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 100.50/55 7.564/7.538 2.13 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 98.65/70 7.749/7.732 3.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 101.27/29 7.909/7.904 4.29 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 100.45/65 8.000/7.949 4.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.89/95 8.100/8.088 6.44 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 94.10/40 8.256/8.198 7.24 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 97.66/71 8.087/8.078 7.81 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 98.10/12 8.012/8.009 9.25 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 98.36/38 7.830/7.827 9.88 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 99.45/60 8.225/8.204 10.75 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 100.90/00 8.157/8.144 11.57 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 95.33/37 8.178/8.172 13.07 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 97.36/38 8.199/8.196 14.07 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 106.85/10 8.376/8.348 14.60 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 93.65/95 8.406/8.372 18.82 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 98.55/65 8.439/8.430 24.35 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 96.95/15 8.410/8.391 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)