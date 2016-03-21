Mar 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 16/06/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.32/33 7.240/7.190 0.24 08/09/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.75/77 7.210/7.170 0.46 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.23/27 7.254/7.215 1.07 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 100.88/89 7.357/7.351 2.06 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 99.36/40 7.503/7.489 3.20 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 102.35/38 7.602/7.594 4.22 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 101.69/79 7.681/7.656 4.72 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.12/28 7.850/7.818 6.36 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 96.23/35 7.856/7.833 7.16 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 99.64/65 7.740/7.738 7.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 100.14/16 7.696/7.693 9.18 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.56/58 7.506/7.503 9.81 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 101.87/94 7.885/7.875 10.68 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 102.60/20 7.931/7.852 11.50 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 99.31/32 7.675/7.674 13.00 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 100.28/30 7.846/7.844 13.99 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 110.23/46 7.996/7.971 14.53 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 98.81/85 7.850/7.846 18.74 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 103.33/87 7.985/7.936 24.28 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 102.51/65 7.907/7.895 29.25 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)