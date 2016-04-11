Apr 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/07/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.42/44 6.800/6.750 0.24 06/10/16 (Tbill) 6M 96.79/81 6.840/6.800 0.49 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.42/46 7.051/7.009 1.01 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.25/28 7.147/7.131 2.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 100.07/08 7.250/7.246 3.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 103.39/40 7.305/7.303 4.16 08.12 pct GOI 2020 5Y 102.88/92 7.374/7.364 4.66 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 102.53/54 7.564/7.563 6.31 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 97.64/71 7.594/7.581 7.11 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 100.95/96 7.512/7.510 7.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 100.80/81 7.595/7.593 9.12 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.16/19 7.418/7.414 9.75 08.15 pct GOI 2026 11Y 103.10/18 7.715/7.704 10.62 08.28 pct GOI 2027 12Y 104.12/18 7.730/7.722 11.44 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 99.79/80 7.615/7.614 12.94 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 101.30/33 7.725/7.721 13.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 111.10/50 7.898/7.855 14.47 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 99.96/08 7.732/7.720 18.69 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 104.80/99 7.852/7.835 24.23 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 103.81/95 7.796/7.784 29.20 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)