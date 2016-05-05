Indonesia car sales rise 5.7 pct y/y in April

JAKARTA, May 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed. However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5 percent from March. Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from previously rep