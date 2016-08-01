Aug 1 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/10/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.560/6.500 0.24 26/01/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.85/88 6.700/6.650 0.49 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.43/44 6.833/6.818 0.71 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.50/52 6.866/6.853 1.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 100.93/95 6.908/6.900 2.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 104.28/29 6.979/6.977 3.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 103.00/04 7.034/7.024 4.69 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 104.57/63 7.130/7.118 6.00 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 100.12/15 7.135/7.129 6.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 103.09/10 7.131/7.130 7.37 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 103.37/43 7.195/7.186 8.82 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 103.06/08 7.138/7.135 9.44 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 107.30/48 7.309/7.286 11.14 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 109.85/94 7.338/7.327 11.84 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 102.94/95 7.229/7.228 12.64 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 105.62/65 7.223/7.220 13.63 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 115.85/90 7.375/7.370 14.16 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 104.12/20 7.318/7.310 18.38 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 110.00/29 7.401/7.377 23.92 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 109.33/40 7.346/7.341 28.89 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)