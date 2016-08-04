Aug 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 03/11/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.41/42 6.550/6.510 0.25 26/01/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.670/6.630 0.48 07.49 pct GOI 2017 1Y 100.41/43 6.855/6.826 0.70 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.52/53 6.849/6.843 1.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 100.91/92 6.915/6.911 2.83 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 104.17/20 7.009/7.000 3.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 102.83/85 7.076/7.070 4.69 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 104.27/35 7.190/7.174 5.99 07.16 pct GOI 2023 7Y 99.86/94 7.183/7.168 6.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 8Y 102.89/90 7.166/7.164 7.36 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 103.07/12 7.240/7.232 8.81 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.82/83 7.172/7.171 9.44 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 106.80/90 7.372/7.359 11.13 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 109.40/50 7.392/7.380 11.83 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 102.70/72 7.258/7.256 12.63 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 105.30/31 7.259/7.258 13.63 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 115.40/60 7.422/7.401 14.16 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 103.70/77 7.358/7.351 18.38 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 109.45/65 7.447/7.430 23.92 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 108.90/04 7.380/7.369 28.88 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)