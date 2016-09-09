TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2017/18

May 20 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1260 billion rupees which includes 1080.000 billion rupees borrowed through 28 Government Bond issues and