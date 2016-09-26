Sep 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/12/16 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/49 6.520/6.490 0.24 23/03/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.90/92 6.590/6.550 0.49 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 1Y 101.02/03 6.661/6.648 0.77 07.83 pct GOI 2018 2Y 101.59/64 6.722/6.688 1.54 07.28 pct GOI 2019 3Y 101.41/42 6.692/6.687 2.69 08.27 pct GOI 2020 4Y 104.86/88 6.758/6.752 3.70 07.80 pct GOI 2021 5Y 103.67/70 6.845/6.837 4.54 08.08 pct GOI 2022 6Y 105.36/42 6.946/6.934 5.85 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.35/36 6.902/6.900 7.22 07.35 pct GOI 2024 8Y 102.42/43 6.938/6.936 7.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 9Y 104.64/66 6.994/6.991 8.66 07.59 pct GOI 2026 10Y 104.41/42 6.936/6.934 9.29 08.28 pct GOI 2027 11Y 108.75/85 7.118/7.106 10.99 08.60 pct GOI 2028 12Y 111.36/49 7.147/7.132 11.68 07.59 pct GOI 2029 13Y 104.82/83 7.004/7.003 12.48 07.88 pct GOI 2030 14Y 107.21/22 7.043/7.041 13.48 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 117.61/85 7.185/7.161 14.01 07.73 pct GOI 2034 19Y 106.52/59 7.086/7.079 18.23 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 112.61/88 7.184/7.162 23.77 08.13 pct GOI 2045 30Y 111.86/90 7.151/7.148 28.74 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)