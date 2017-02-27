Feb 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/59 6.140/6.080 0.24 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.210/6.170 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.58/59 6.335/6.326 1.12 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/71 6.454/6.449 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.84/87 6.599/6.589 3.28 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.71/74 6.750/6.742 4.12 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.90/95 6.978/6.967 5.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.15/20 6.805/6.795 5.81 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.41/45 7.037/7.030 6.80 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.05/25 7.220/7.188 8.24 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.55/56 7.043/7.042 8.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.58/59 6.886/6.884 9.53 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/60 7.468/7.455 11.26 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.25/60 7.430/7.386 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.76/78 7.279/7.277 13.20 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.06/26 7.528/7.506 13.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.48/73 7.549/7.522 14.97 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/23 7.415/7.377 18.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.75/23 7.671/7.632 24.79 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/00 7.437/7.394 29.62 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)