Feb 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/62 6.110/6.030 0.24
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/12 6.210/6.150 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.56/62 6.344/6.288 1.11
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/75 6.451/6.427 2.26
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.86/88 6.589/6.582 3.28
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.77/79 6.732/6.726 4.11
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.96/03 6.964/6.948 5.42
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.06/15 6.824/6.805 5.80
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.37/41 7.044/7.037 6.79
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.02/15 7.224/7.203 8.24
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.47/49 7.055/7.052 8.86
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.47/51 6.902/6.896 9.52
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.30/55 7.493/7.461 11.26
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.40/49 7.411/7.400 12.06
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.54/56 7.305/7.302 13.19
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.10/50 7.523/7.480 13.58
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.65/98 7.531/7.495 14.96
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/00 7.415/7.400 18.53
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.80/95 7.667/7.654 24.78
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/90 7.429/7.403 29.61
