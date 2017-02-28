Feb 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/62 6.090/6.010 0.24
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.200/6.160 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.56/62 6.344/6.288 1.11
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.74/78 6.432/6.413 2.26
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.88/93 6.582/6.565 3.28
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/85 6.729/6.710 4.11
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.83/00 6.992/6.955 5.42
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.20/35 6.795/6.763 5.80
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.51/52 7.018/7.016 6.79
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.15/20 7.203/7.195 8.24
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.65/69 7.028/7.022 8.86
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.68/69 6.871/6.870 9.52
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.52/55 7.465/7.461 11.26
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.40/62 7.411/7.384 12.06
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.73/77 7.282/7.278 13.19
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.10/50 7.523/7.480 13.58
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/97 7.525/7.496 14.96
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/05 7.425/7.395 18.53
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.80/98 7.667/7.652 24.78
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/90 7.429/7.403 29.61
