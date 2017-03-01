Mar 1 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.140/6.100 0.23 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/14 6.200/6.140 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/55 6.387/6.350 1.11 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.474/6.450 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.75/79 6.624/6.611 3.27 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.62/67 6.773/6.759 4.11 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/90 7.020/6.976 5.42 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/10 6.826/6.816 5.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.19/22 7.077/7.071 6.79 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.85/99 7.251/7.229 8.23 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.30/31 7.080/7.079 8.86 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.31/33 6.925/6.922 9.51 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.00/22 7.530/7.503 11.25 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.15/30 7.443/7.424 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.37/40 7.325/7.321 13.19 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.90/35 7.545/7.496 13.58 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.55/79 7.541/7.516 14.96 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.45/75 7.455/7.425 18.52 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.55/85 7.687/7.663 24.78 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.30/72 7.455/7.418 29.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)