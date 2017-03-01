Mar 1 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/63 6.050/6.020 0.23 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.160/6.120 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/58 6.387/6.322 1.11 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/69 6.474/6.455 2.26 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.71/74 6.638/6.628 3.27 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.56/62 6.789/6.773 4.11 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/76 7.020/7.007 5.42 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.98/09 6.841/6.818 5.80 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.13/15 7.088/7.084 6.79 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/91 7.259/7.242 8.23 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.15/19 7.103/7.097 8.86 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.27/29 6.931/6.928 9.51 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.93/22 7.539/7.503 11.25 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.88/09 7.477/7.451 12.05 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.12/18 7.354/7.347 13.19 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.55/00 7.583/7.534 13.58 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.37/58 7.561/7.538 14.96 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.50/60 7.450/7.440 18.52 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.33/84 7.706/7.663 24.78 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.15/65 7.468/7.424 29.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)