Mar 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/61 6.010/5.930 0.24
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/22 6.190/6.110 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/56 6.374/6.327 1.11
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/72 6.470/6.437 2.25
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/82 6.606/6.596 3.27
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.64/69 6.765/6.751 4.11
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.76/85 7.005/6.985 5.41
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.08/20 6.820/6.795 5.79
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.35/37 7.047/7.043 6.78
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.18/28 7.198/7.182 8.23
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.93/95 6.985/6.982 8.86
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.24/25 6.791/6.789 9.51
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/45 7.498/7.473 11.25
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.02/30 7.459/7.424 12.05
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.95/98 7.257/7.253 13.18
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.58/88 7.579/7.547 13.58
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.56/82 7.540/7.512 14.95
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/18 7.425/7.382 18.52
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.60/95 7.683/7.654 24.78
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.45/70 7.442/7.420 29.60
