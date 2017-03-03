Mar 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.000/5.950 0.24
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.160/6.120 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/60 6.365/6.289 1.11
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/72 6.446/6.437 2.25
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.74/76 6.623/6.616 3.27
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.60/65 6.776/6.762 4.11
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/75 7.018/7.007 5.41
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/09 6.826/6.818 5.79
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.25/30 7.065/7.056 6.78
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.95/00 7.235/7.227 8.23
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.02/06 6.971/6.965 8.86
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.32/38 6.779/6.771 9.51
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/48 7.498/7.469 11.25
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.15/30 7.443/7.424 12.05
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/83 7.274/7.271 13.18
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.58/88 7.579/7.547 13.58
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.56/82 7.540/7.512 14.95
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/22 7.420/7.378 18.52
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.55/93 7.687/7.656 24.78
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.63/08 7.426/7.387 29.60
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)