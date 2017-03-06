Mar 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.000/5.930 0.24 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/22 6.180/6.140 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/54 6.361/6.342 1.10 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.67/75 6.460/6.421 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.66/73 6.649/6.625 3.26 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.45/65 6.817/6.762 4.10 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.50/75 7.061/7.006 5.41 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.88/90 6.863/6.858 5.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.02/08 7.107/7.096 6.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/00 7.259/7.227 8.22 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.56/60 7.040/7.034 8.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.88/90 6.842/6.839 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.13/44 7.513/7.474 11.24 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.10/40 7.449/7.412 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.48/53 7.312/7.306 13.18 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.38/68 7.601/7.568 13.57 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.36/64 7.561/7.531 14.94 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/90 7.465/7.410 18.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.45/95 7.695/7.654 24.77 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.62/04 7.427/7.391 29.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)