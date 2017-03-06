Mar 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.930/5.900 0.24 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/21 6.210/6.170 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/56 6.361/6.323 1.10 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/70 6.465/6.445 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/59 6.686/6.672 3.26 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.36/40 6.842/6.831 4.10 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.48/54 7.066/7.052 5.41 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.71/85 6.899/6.869 5.79 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.86/91 7.137/7.128 6.78 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.70/76 7.275/7.265 8.22 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.39/41 7.066/7.063 8.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.71/75 6.867/6.861 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.02/30 7.527/7.492 11.24 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.92/04 7.472/7.457 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.32/36 7.331/7.326 13.18 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.32/68 7.608/7.568 13.57 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.33/67 7.565/7.528 14.94 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.28/70 7.472/7.430 18.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.55/60 7.687/7.683 24.77 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.62/04 7.427/7.391 29.59 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)