Mar 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/65 5.970/5.900 0.23 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/24 6.170/6.120 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/56 6.358/6.320 1.09 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/66 6.478/6.464 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/56 6.685/6.681 3.26 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.36/45 6.842/6.817 4.09 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.45/65 7.072/7.028 5.40 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.70/90 6.901/6.858 5.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.93/95 7.124/7.120 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.81/85 7.257/7.251 8.22 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.44/46 7.058/7.055 8.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.78/81 6.857/6.852 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.02/30 7.527/7.491 11.24 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.95/09 7.468/7.451 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.33/34 7.329/7.328 13.17 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.31/74 7.609/7.562 13.56 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.39/71 7.558/7.523 14.94 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.40/90 7.460/7.410 18.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.48/78 7.693/7.668 24.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.62/04 7.427/7.391 29.59