Mar 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/65 5.970/5.900 0.23 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/24 6.160/6.120 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/55 6.367/6.329 1.09 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/69 6.493/6.449 2.24 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.41/46 6.732/6.715 3.26 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.25/28 6.872/6.864 4.09 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.32/52 7.100/7.056 5.40 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.67/78 6.907/6.884 5.78 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.80/90 7.148/7.129 6.77 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.70/80 7.275/7.259 8.22 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.48/51 7.052/7.048 8.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.94/95 6.834/6.832 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.00/15 7.530/7.510 11.24 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.88/90 7.477/7.475 12.04 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.30/34 7.333/7.328 13.17 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.00/50 7.642/7.588 13.56 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.39/71 7.558/7.523 14.94 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/75 7.465/7.425 18.51 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.51/55 7.690/7.687 24.76 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.62/04 7.427/7.391 29.59