Mar 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/66 5.970/5.910 0.23
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.25/27 6.140/6.090 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/56 6.354/6.316 1.09
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/64 6.482/6.472 2.24
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.42/45 6.727/6.717 3.25
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.22/27 6.880/6.866 4.09
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.30/50 7.104/7.060 5.40
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.62/77 6.918/6.886 5.78
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.70/80 7.166/7.148 6.77
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.78/80 7.262/7.259 8.21
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.38/40 7.067/7.064 8.84
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.88/90 6.842/6.839 9.49
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.75/10 7.561/7.517 11.23
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.76/81 7.492/7.486 12.03
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.29/32 7.334/7.331 13.17
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.00/50 7.642/7.588 13.56
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.39/71 7.558/7.523 14.94
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.25/80 7.476/7.420 18.50
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.51/55 7.690/7.687 24.76
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.62/04 7.427/7.391 29.59
