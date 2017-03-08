Mar 8 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
01/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/66 5.940/5.900 0.23
24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.27/30 6.100/6.040 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/53 6.354/6.345 1.09
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.59/62 6.497/6.482 2.24
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.42/46 6.727/6.714 3.25
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.23/25 6.878/6.872 4.09
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.40/54 7.082/7.051 5.40
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.62/70 6.918/6.901 5.78
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.80/82 7.148/7.144 6.77
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.75/89 7.267/7.244 8.21
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.31/34 7.078/7.073 8.84
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.75/78 6.861/6.857 9.49
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.90/02 7.542/7.527 11.23
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.75/84 7.494/7.482 12.03
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.22/26 7.342/7.338 13.17
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.00/49 7.642/7.589 13.56
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.39/71 7.558/7.523 14.94
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.25/60 7.476/7.440 18.50
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.41/53 7.699/7.689 24.76
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.63/05 7.426/7.390 29.59
