Mar 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
08/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/63 5.910/5.890 0.24
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.090/6.050 0.49
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.49/58 6.366/6.280 1.09
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/62 6.502/6.478 2.23
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.38/41 6.735/6.725 3.25
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.21/24 6.881/6.872 4.09
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.36/45 7.089/7.069 5.39
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.60/70 6.922/6.901 5.78
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.77/78 7.152/7.151 6.76
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.51/64 7.305/7.284 8.21
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.00/02 7.124/7.121 8.84
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.61/63 6.881/6.878 9.49
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.60/85 7.579/7.548 11.23
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.55/58 7.519/7.516 12.03
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.84/88 7.387/7.382 13.16
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.30/45 7.609/7.592 13.56
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.27/85 7.570/7.508 14.93
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/90 7.440/7.410 18.50
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.35/70 7.787/7.758 24.76
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.40/80 7.446/7.412 29.58
