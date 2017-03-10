Mar 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
08/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.930/5.880 0.24
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/17 6.070/6.000 0.49
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/59 6.337/6.270 1.09
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.51/56 6.531/6.507 2.23
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.36/39 6.742/6.732 3.25
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.17/19 6.892/6.886 4.09
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.30/38 7.102/7.084 5.39
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.45/50 6.954/6.944 5.78
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.58/65 7.188/7.175 6.76
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.35/49 7.331/7.308 8.21
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.81/83 7.153/7.150 8.84
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.46/50 6.903/6.897 9.49
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.40/80 7.605/7.554 11.23
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.38/50 7.541/7.526 12.03
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.47/53 7.431/7.424 13.16
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.00/50 7.642/7.587 13.56
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.00/50 7.600/7.545 14.93
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/55 7.465/7.445 18.50
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.30/70 7.791/7.758 24.76
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.60/00 7.517/7.482 29.58
