Mar 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
08/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.64/65 5.920/5.890 0.23
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/18 6.060/6.010 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/54 6.353/6.315 1.08
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.48/51 6.545/6.530 2.22
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.36/39 6.741/6.731 3.24
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.12/16 6.906/6.894 4.08
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.21/29 7.122/7.104 5.38
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.45/53 6.954/6.937 5.76
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.59/63 7.186/7.178 6.75
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.35/44 7.331/7.316 8.20
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.78/80 7.157/7.154 8.83
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.44/48 6.905/6.900 9.48
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.50/65 7.592/7.573 11.22
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.50/58 7.526/7.516 12.02
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.52/60 7.425/7.416 13.15
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 112.80/30 7.664/7.609 13.54
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.00/50 7.600/7.545 14.92
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/55 7.465/7.445 18.49
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.30/70 7.791/7.758 24.74
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.60/00 7.517/7.482 29.57
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)