Mar 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/67 5.940/5.870 0.23 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/20 6.060/6.010 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/56 6.340/6.292 1.07 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/56 6.510/6.505 2.22 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.45/48 6.709/6.699 3.23 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.22/25 6.877/6.869 4.07 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.19/29 7.126/7.103 5.38 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.60/80 6.922/6.880 5.76 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.81/89 7.145/7.130 6.75 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.64/70 7.284/7.274 8.19 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.10/12 7.109/7.106 8.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.70/71 6.868/6.866 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.75/00 7.560/7.528 11.21 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.85/98 7.481/7.465 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.10/16 7.356/7.349 13.15 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.03/50 7.638/7.587 13.54 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.05/55 7.594/7.540 14.92 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.45/92 7.455/7.408 18.48 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.40/75 7.783/7.753 24.74 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.68/05 7.510/7.477 29.57 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)