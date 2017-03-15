Mar 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.66/66 5.920/5.890 0.23 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/20 6.040/6.010 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/55 6.340/6.301 1.07 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.53/55 6.520/6.510 2.22 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.42/44 6.719/6.712 3.23 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.16/24 6.894/6.872 4.07 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.45/50 7.068/7.057 5.38 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.70/83 6.901/6.873 5.76 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.01/03 7.108/7.104 6.75 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.87/90 7.247/7.242 8.19 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.48/53 7.051/7.043 8.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.97/00 6.829/6.825 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.00/10 7.528/7.516 11.21 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.35/49 7.418/7.400 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.51/59 7.308/7.299 13.15 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.38/84 7.600/7.549 13.54 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.25/75 7.572/7.518 14.92 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/00 7.415/7.400 18.48 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.80/30 7.749/7.707 24.74 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.88/35 7.492/7.451 29.57 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)