Mar 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 5.930/5.890 0.24 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/26 6.090/6.010 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/58 6.316/6.258 1.07 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/60 6.506/6.482 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.48/51 6.694/6.684 3.23 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.26/28 6.864/6.859 4.07 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.48/60 7.060/7.033 5.38 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.76/90 6.888/6.858 5.76 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.00/04 7.109/7.101 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.78/86 7.261/7.248 8.19 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.33/36 7.073/7.069 8.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.71/75 6.866/6.860 9.47 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.75/14 7.559/7.510 11.21 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.25/50 7.431/7.399 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.43/48 7.317/7.311 13.14 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/00 7.553/7.531 13.54 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.12/43 7.586/7.552 14.91 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/15 7.420/7.385 18.48 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.80/30 7.749/7.707 24.74 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.62/00 7.515/7.482 29.56 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)