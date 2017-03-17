Mar 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 5.950/5.900 0.24 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.24/27 6.060/6.000 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/58 6.316/6.258 1.07 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.59/63 6.487/6.467 2.21 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.54/62 6.674/6.647 3.23 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.35/40 6.839/6.825 4.07 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.48/55 7.060/7.044 5.38 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.80/89 6.880/6.860 5.76 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.02/09 7.105/7.092 6.74 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.85/90 7.249/7.241 8.19 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.40/44 7.063/7.057 8.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.76/79 6.859/6.854 9.47 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.22/30 7.500/7.490 11.21 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.46/65 7.404/7.380 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.58/64 7.300/7.293 13.14 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/00 7.553/7.531 13.54 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.12/43 7.586/7.552 14.91 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/25 7.415/7.375 18.48 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/30 7.732/7.707 24.74 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.62/00 7.515/7.482 29.56 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)